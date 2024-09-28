Apollo Hospitals Commemorates World Heart Day with Walkathon in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, marked World Heart Day by organizing a Walkathon from Kali Matha Temple to YMCA, bringing together over 2,000 participants, including renowned cardiologists, corporate employees, and health-conscious individuals. The event aimed to raise awareness about the alarming rise in heart disease incidence, particularly among younger populations.

Dr. D K Baruah, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, highlighted that Indians are experiencing heart attacks a decade earlier than their Western counterparts. He noted that 19.2% of young adults aged 18 to 44 presenting with their first acute myocardial infarction (AMI) fall within this age range, with an alarming percentage of those below 30 years also affected.

Dr. NK Panigrahi, another Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, emphasized the importance of awareness starting from home and educational institutions. He urged the community to avoid smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and junk food, while advocating for regular exercise and the incorporation of yoga and meditation into daily routines. He warned that the increasing availability of packaged foods high in salt, sugar, and trans fats poses significant health risks.

To further promote heart health, Apollo Hospitals unveiled a special Cardiac Health Package priced at just Rs. 999. This package includes essential tests like ECG, Lipid Profile, 2D Echo, TMT, and a consultation with a cardiologist, making early detection of potential heart issues more accessible to the community.

Ramachandra, COO of Apollo Hospitals, stated that this initiative reflects their commitment to proactive heart care and early detection, empowering individuals to take control of their heart health.

