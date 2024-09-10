Apple introduces iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

San Francisco: Apple on Monday announced iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, built for Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16 lineup’s camera system features a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x Telephoto option, while a new Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography.

The new A18 chip delivers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling demanding AAA games and a big boost in battery life, the company said.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature five colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Pre-orders begin Friday, Sept. 13, with availability beginning Friday, Sept. 20.

“iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus mark the beginning of a new era for iPhone with Apple Intelligence delivering powerful, personal, and private experiences to our users,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.