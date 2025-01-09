Apple Reaffirms Commitment to Privacy: No User Siri Data Sold or Shared for Marketing

New Delhi: Apple, the tech giant known for its robust privacy policies, clarified on Thursday that it has never sold Siri data or shared it for marketing purposes.

The company reiterated its dedication to protecting user privacy following a recent $95 million class-action lawsuit settlement over alleged Siri data misuse.

Apple’s Stand on Privacy and Siri Data

In a strongly worded statement, Apple dismissed allegations of misusing Siri interactions for advertising or marketing.

“We are committed to protecting user data, and our products and features are built from the ground up with innovative privacy technologies and techniques,” the company stated.

The settlement in the class-action lawsuit stemmed from claims that Apple recorded private conversations through Siri and disclosed them to third parties, including advertisers. While agreeing to the settlement, Apple denied these allegations and emphasized that it has always prioritized user privacy.

Privacy by Design: Apple’s Core Philosophy

Apple underlined that privacy is a foundational principle in the design of its products and services. Key elements of this approach include:

Data Minimization: Ensuring only necessary data is collected. On-Device Intelligence: Processing data locally on the user’s device wherever possible. Transparency and Control: Giving users clear choices and control over their data. Strong Security Measures: Protecting data with cutting-edge encryption and security protocols.

How Siri Protects User Privacy

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, is designed to minimize the need for external data processing. According to Apple, most Siri processing happens directly on the user’s device, ensuring a more private and secure experience.

On-Device Processing: Tasks such as reading unread messages or providing search suggestions via widgets are handled locally on the device.

Tasks such as reading unread messages or providing search suggestions via widgets are handled locally on the device. Minimal Server Dependency: For features requiring real-time server interaction, Siri uses only the data essential for delivering accurate results. Importantly, these interactions are not linked to the user’s Apple Account.

No Retention of Audio Recordings Without Consent

Apple further clarified its policy on Siri recordings, stating that audio interactions are not stored by default. Users who wish to contribute to improving Siri’s capabilities can opt-in, allowing their audio recordings to be used strictly for that purpose.

Voluntary Participation: Users can opt-out of Siri data collection at any time.

Users can opt-out of Siri data collection at any time. Transparency: Apple ensures users are informed about how their data is used and gives them tools to manage their privacy preferences.

A Strong Rebuttal to Allegations

The lawsuit that led to the $95 million settlement accused Apple of improperly recording and sharing Siri interactions. The settlement, while not an admission of guilt, highlights the company’s intent to avoid lengthy legal disputes and reaffirm its commitment to privacy.

Apple emphasized:

“We never use Siri data to build marketing profiles, never make it available for advertising, and never sell it to anyone for any purpose.”

Apple’s Privacy Innovations

Apple’s privacy features are among the most advanced in the tech industry. The company consistently introduces innovations aimed at safeguarding user data:

App Tracking Transparency (ATT): Allows users to control which apps can track their activity.

Allows users to control which apps can track their activity. Mail Privacy Protection: Prevents senders from knowing when emails are opened or collecting IP addresses.

Prevents senders from knowing when emails are opened or collecting IP addresses. iCloud Private Relay: Masks users’ internet activity by encrypting their data during browsing.

Industry-Leading Privacy Standards

Apple’s privacy practices set a benchmark for the industry. By prioritizing on-device processing, the company not only enhances user privacy but also reduces reliance on centralized servers, which are more vulnerable to breaches.