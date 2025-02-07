Arjun Kapoor Says Stepping Back into Rom-Com Space is Like ‘Revisiting an Old Friend’

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, known for his versatility in different genres, is all set to return to the romantic-comedy space with the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Reflecting on his return to the rom-com genre, Arjun describes the experience as “revisiting an old friend.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Return to Rom-Coms

“I’ve been fortunate that the audience has loved and accepted me in the romance genre in films like 2 States, Ki & Ka, and other films. It’s good to be doing something in the lighthearted zone. I hope the audiences shower me with the same kind of love and acceptance for Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” said Arjun Kapoor, who has earned appreciation for his performances in earlier romantic films like 2 States and Ki & Ka.

Arjun, who was last seen playing the menacing Danger Lanka in Singham Again, shared that transitioning back into a romantic-comedy role feels like a homecoming. “After playing Danger Lanka in Singham Again, it’s great to step back into the rom-com space. It’s like revisiting an old friend,” he added.

The Heartwarming Appeal of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun emphasized his love for stories that bring warmth, laughter, and love to the screen. He expressed that Mere Husband Ki Biwi aligns perfectly with these qualities, and he is eager to make content that resonates with audiences. “My goal is to make content that the audience likes and enjoys, so I’m happy to be doing a project in this space,” he said.

The Star-Studded Cast

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, promising a delightful mix of talent and charm on screen. The makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi unveiled the film’s track titled “Gori Hai Kalaiyan” on February 6, which has been scored by the composer duo Akshay and IP.

A Filmy Vibe in “Gori Hai Kalaiyan”

Speaking about the song, director Mudassar Aziz shared that the idea was to recreate the memorable feeling of those classic “filmy” songs that are an integral part of Hindi cinema. “I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre,” he said.

Rapper Badshah, who contributed to the song, described “Gori Hai Kalaiyan” as the ultimate vibe of the season. “It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ will leave you grooving!”

With its catchy tunes, charming cast, and a plot filled with warmth and laughter, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to capture the hearts of audiences.