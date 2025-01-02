Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Tie the Knot: Wedding Photos

Entertainment

Armaan Malik, the popular Indian singer, has married his long-time girlfriend and influencer, Aashna Shroff.

Fouzia Farhana2 January 2025 - 14:08
Mumbai: Armaan Malik, the popular Indian singer, has married his long-time girlfriend and influencer, Aashna Shroff.

The couple shared their joyful news with fans on Instagram, posting dreamy wedding photos along with a heartfelt caption, “tu hi mera Ghar.”

A Dreamy Wedding Celebration

The couple, who got engaged in August 2023, celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Armaan and Aashna stunned in traditional wedding attire in shades of orange.

Aashna looked radiant in a beautiful orange lehenga, while Armaan chose a pastel-shaded sherwani. The wedding took place outdoors, radiating love and happiness.

Armaan Malik’s Romantic Proposal

In August 2023, Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna, sharing a series of romantic pictures on social media. One of the photos showed Armaan on one knee with a ring in his hand, while another featured the couple posing together.

Armaan captioned the engagement post, “And our forever has only just begun.”

Aashna Shroff: Fashion Icon and Influencer

Aashna Shroff, who has a significant following as a fashion and beauty blogger and YouTuber, is known for her inspiring content and online presence.

With their wedding, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have officially begun their “forever,” and their fans are eager to follow their beautiful journey together.

