Watch | ₹25 Crore Heist at Tanishq Showroom: Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery in Broad Daylight

Arrah: A group of armed robbers stormed into a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Bihar’s Arrah on Monday morning, looting jewellery worth ₹25 crores while holding staff and customers at gunpoint. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the masked and helmet-wearing criminals executing the heist with precision.

Dramatic Heist Caught on Camera

The robbery took place soon after the showroom opened at 10:30 AM when eight to nine armed men barged into the store. The CCTV footage shows the robbers lining up the customers and showroom staff, ordering them to keep their hands up. They swiftly emptied jewellery showcases into bags while ensuring no one could intervene.

At one point, a staff member unknowingly entered the room, only to be grabbed and beaten by the robbers. The security guard’s gun was also seized, leaving him defenseless as the criminals continued their looting spree.

Police Encounter Leaves Two Robbers Injured

Following the robbery, the police swiftly launched an operation to track down the criminals. A dramatic encounter ensued, during which two of the robbers’ sustained injuries. Further details on arrests and recoveries are awaited as the investigation progresses.

This high-profile robbery has raised serious concerns over security lapses in jewellery stores and the growing audacity of criminal gangs. The police have assured strict action and are analyzing CCTV footage to identify and nab the remaining culprits.