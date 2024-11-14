Arrest Me! KTR Dares Congress Government, Says He’ll Enter Prison with His Head Held High

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a fierce attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of orchestrating conspiracies against farmers and using fear tactics to suppress legitimate protests. KTR, in a bold statement, dared the Congress government to arrest him, emphasizing that he would not be intimidated by any threats.

“I will walk into prison with my head held high for standing with the farmers of Telangana and giving a voice to the voiceless,” KTR declared. His comments came amid speculations that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, might target him with politically motivated arrests.

KTR’s Strong Criticism of Government’s Actions:

KTR accused the Telangana Congress government of branding genuine farmer protests as “conspiracies,” and singled out Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly using heavy-handed tactics against the state’s agricultural community.

Revanth Reddy!



For a man caught with Rs 50 lakh bribe, everything will seem like a conspiracy!



Farmers protesting against your son-in-law’s pharma company will be a conspiracy!



Farmers not bowing down to your brother’s threats is a conspiracy!



Two people talking on the… — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 14, 2024

Legitimate Farmer Protests Labeled as Conspiracies : KTR condemned the government’s attempts to label every protest and dissent as part of a larger conspiracy. He pointed out specific examples where farmers who were protesting against the pharma company linked to Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law were being accused of conspiring. Similarly, he highlighted protests against threats from the Chief Minister’s family members and even social media posts about people’s struggles being branded as “conspiracies.”

: KTR condemned the government’s attempts to label every protest and dissent as part of a larger conspiracy. He pointed out specific examples where farmers who were protesting against the pharma company linked to Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law were being accused of conspiring. Similarly, he highlighted protests against threats from the Chief Minister’s family members and even social media posts about people’s struggles being branded as “conspiracies.” Tribal Farmers in Distress : KTR focused on the plight of tribal farmers who had been waiting for nine months to meet with government representatives. Despite their patience, these farmers faced threats, midnight raids, and illegal arrests. KTR argued that when these farmers stood up in protest, they were labeled as part of a larger political conspiracy, underscoring the lack of empathy and action from the government.

: KTR focused on the plight of tribal farmers who had been waiting for nine months to meet with government representatives. Despite their patience, these farmers faced threats, midnight raids, and illegal arrests. KTR argued that when these farmers stood up in protest, they were labeled as part of a larger political conspiracy, underscoring the lack of empathy and action from the government. Accusations of Illegal Arrests and Torture : The BRS leader condemned the alleged torture and illegal detention of poor farming families, particularly tribal farmers. He vowed to continue his fight against the oppressive and undemocratic practices that, according to him, were being used by the Congress government to suppress voices of dissent.

: The BRS leader condemned the alleged torture and illegal detention of poor farming families, particularly tribal farmers. He vowed to continue his fight against the oppressive and undemocratic practices that, according to him, were being used by the Congress government to suppress voices of dissent. Mocking the Government’s Fear: KTR also took a dig at the Congress government, mocking their fear of accountability. “For a man caught with Rs 50 lakh bribe, everything will seem like a conspiracy! Farmers protesting against your son-in-law’s pharma company will be a conspiracy! Farmers not bowing down to your brother’s threats is a conspiracy!” he said, suggesting that the government was using conspiratorial language to cover up its own wrongdoings.

KTR’s Defiant Stand:

KTR emphasized that no amount of intimidation or threats would deter him from continuing his support for the farmers of Telangana. “You live in fear,” KTR told the government. “Every single breath you take, you live in fear. But let me make this clear: arrest me if you must. I will walk into prison with my head held high.”

KTR reaffirmed the BRS party’s commitment to the farmers of Telangana and promised to hold the government accountable for its actions. He reiterated that standing with the farmers, especially the poor and marginalized tribal communities, was not a conspiracy but a legitimate cause.

Political Repercussions:

KTR’s bold comments are likely to intensify the ongoing political rivalry between the ruling Congress party and opposition parties, particularly the BRS. With elections around the corner, the clash over farmer welfare and governance practices is expected to be a key issue in the political discourse.

Key Takeaways:

KTR dares the Congress government to arrest him, declaring he will not bow to threats.

He accuses the government of branding legitimate farmer protests and grievances as “conspiracies.”

The BRS leader highlights the plight of tribal farmers, accusing the government of delaying action and using illegal tactics against them.

KTR criticizes the government’s use of fear to silence dissent and refuses to back down in his fight for the rights of farmers.

