Arrest Warrant Shock: Sheikh Hasina, Family Named in Massive Plot Scam

Dhaka: In a major legal development, a Bangladesh court on Sunday issued arrest warrants against 51 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and other family members. The charges are related to alleged irregularities in plot allocations under the Purbachal New Town Project.

Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Siddiq, and Other Family Members Also Named

According to local media reports, the court has also issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Rehana’s children, including Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, Azmina Siddiq, and UK MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, in three separate cases filed in connection with the same project.

Anti-Corruption Commission Files Charge Sheets

The arrest warrants were issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib after taking cognisance of the charge sheets submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court has directed authorities to submit a progress report on the execution of the arrests by April 27.

Sheikh Hasina Named in Six Corruption Cases Linked to Purbachal Project

This latest court action follows earlier arrest warrants issued in the same week against 18 individuals, including Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over similar allegations of corruption involving the Purbachal plot allocation scheme.

In total, Sheikh Hasina now faces six separate cases linked to alleged misconduct in land and housing allotments.

Additional Warrants in Other High-Profile Cases

In a separate legal blow, a Bangladesh tribunal has also issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina and four others, including former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, for alleged mass killings at Shapla Chattar in 2013.

Moreover, in January 2025, another tribunal ordered the arrest of Hasina and 11 others in connection with cases of enforced disappearances.

Political Fallout and Accusations from Exiled Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country and is currently in India, addressed Awami League supporters online in February. She accused the interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus of turning Bangladesh into a “hub of terrorism” and “lawlessness.”