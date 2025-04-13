One Flag, Many Questions: Pakistani Symbol at Bangladesh Rally Stirs Historic Debate

Dhaka: A recent video clip from a pro-Palestine rally in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media, not just for its slogans of “Free Palestine” but for one protester prominently waving a Pakistani flag. The footage, initially shared by Arifa Rahman Ruma, a professor at Bangladesh Open University, has since sparked debate and speculation about the geopolitical symbolism at play.

“Can You Connect the Dots?” — Netizens React Strongly

Arifa captioned the clip with the question, “Can you connect the dots?”, prompting netizens to draw conclusions. In the video, a protester can be heard chanting “Tera mera rishta kya, La ilaha illallah”, a slogan implying religious unity as the tie between Bangladesh and Palestine.

The clip triggered heated responses on social media. While some expressed concern over perceived ideological shifts, others speculated on broader implications, such as:

“Annex Bangladesh and make it a part of India… Foreign policy should be based on national interests,” one user commented.

Another warned, “West Bengal is another Kashmir in the making if no action is taken immediately!”

Is Bangladesh Reuniting with Pakistan? What We Know So Far

While speculation online has fueled theories of ideological realignment or “reunification” with Pakistan, there appears to be a simpler explanation. A deeper look into the viral clip identified the individual carrying the Pakistani flag as Mohammad Tahir, a Pakistani student currently studying at a Bangladeshi university.

Tahir, a known rights activist, has long supported the cause of stranded Bengali communities in Karachi and often advocates for Palestinian rights. His social media presence shows consistent support for Palestine, with numerous posts and photos from the recent rally.

Who Is Mohammad Tahir? The Man Behind the Flag

Mohammad Tahir, also referred to as Munir in some posts, is a Pakistani student and activist known for his advocacy work on behalf of Bengali-origin communities in Pakistan. On Facebook, he wrote:

“We the Pakistani students always stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters… Pakistan should immediately take serious steps for the help of Gaza Muslims.”

In one rally speech, Munir invoked the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating:

“Between 1938 and 1947, Jinnah organized 18 conferences with Egypt’s Mufti Amin al-Husseini and called Israel a ‘najayaz baccha’ (illegitimate child).”

The crowd reportedly erupted in cheers following this statement, highlighting the emotional resonance of the issue.

A Viral Moment, A Complex Reality

While the presence of a Pakistani flag at a Bangladeshi rally sparked alarm and conjecture among some viewers, the reality is far less dramatic. Rather than a shift in national allegiance or policy, it appears to be the act of an individual student expressing solidarity with Palestine — a cause that resonates across national borders in the Muslim world.