Arshdeep Singh and Babar Azam Nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Dubai: Rising Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award after a spectacular year with Team India, including a pivotal role in lifting the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

The Nominees for the Prestigious Title

Arshdeep is set to compete against Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Australia’s Travis Head, and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam for this prestigious accolade in the shortest format.

Arshdeep’s Stellar 2024 Performance

Filling the void of a left-arm pacer in the Indian lineup, Arshdeep emerged as a standout performer in 2024. He claimed 36 wickets in 18 matches at a remarkable strike rate, falling just one wicket short of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s tally of 37 but in significantly fewer games.

Arshdeep’s defining moment came during the T20 World Cup final, where his exceptional bowling dismantled South Africa’s top order. He dismissed Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock and delivered a clutch 19th over that secured India’s second T20 World Cup title under Rohit Sharma.

Competing Performances from Global Stars

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) : The 39-year-old all-rounder continues to shine, earning a nomination for the third consecutive year. Raza led Zimbabwe to an unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, scoring 199 runs and taking 10 wickets. His 3/25 performance against India in July was pivotal in securing a 13-run upset victory.

: The 39-year-old all-rounder continues to shine, earning a nomination for the third consecutive year. Raza led Zimbabwe to an unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, scoring 199 runs and taking 10 wickets. His 3/25 performance against India in July was pivotal in securing a 13-run upset victory. Babar Azam (Pakistan) : Pakistan’s leading T20I run-scorer in 2024, Babar smashed six half-centuries while maintaining a strike rate of 133.21. With 75 off 42 balls in a series-clinching win against Ireland, Babar remains a consistent force and is on the brink of becoming the all-time leading T20I scorer, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma.

: Pakistan’s leading T20I run-scorer in 2024, Babar smashed six half-centuries while maintaining a strike rate of 133.21. With 75 off 42 balls in a series-clinching win against Ireland, Babar remains a consistent force and is on the brink of becoming the all-time leading T20I scorer, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma. Travis Head (Australia): Head’s explosive batting secured his nomination, with 539 runs at an incredible strike rate of 178.47 in 2024. His memorable 59 off 23 balls in a Powerplay against England helped Australia claim a commanding win in Southampton, despite their early World Cup exit.

Arshdeep Singh: The Face of India’s T20 Future

Arshdeep’s ability to deliver under pressure and excel across conditions has cemented his role as India’s premier T20I pacer. His nomination is a testament to his growing impact and potential to become a future legend in the format.

The winner of the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 will be announced soon, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if Arshdeep Singh secures the honor.