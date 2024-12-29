Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Boxing Day Century Followed by Heartwarming Gesture with Sunil Gavaskar

Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy, who showcased an exceptional century during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), created a buzz not only on the field but off it as well.

On Sunday, December 28, his father, Mutyala Reddy, met legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, leading to a heartwarming moment that captured fans’ attention.

A Gesture of Respect and Gratitude

In a viral video, Mutyala Reddy is seen touching Gavaskar’s feet and hugging him, a gesture symbolizing deep respect and gratitude. Accompanied by his wife and daughter, who also paid their respects to the cricketing icon, the family expressed their admiration for Gavaskar.

Nitish’s Record-Breaking Performance

The emotional moment followed Nitish’s heroic knock of 114 runs off 189 balls, which included 11 boundaries and a six. Batting at number eight, Nitish set the record for the highest score by an Indian at that position in Australia and the highest at MCG in that category. At just 21, he became the youngest Indian to score a Boxing Day Test century.

Nitish’s gritty innings helped India recover from a top-order collapse, reducing the first-innings deficit to 105. The performance earned him applause from Sunil Gavaskar, who stood in admiration from the commentary box as Nitish reached his milestone.

A Moment of Inspiration

Speaking about the meeting, Mutyala Reddy shared, “It was a dream come true for our family to meet Sunil Gavaskar. His kind words about Nitish’s performance will inspire him to aim even higher in his career.”

Rising Star of Indian Cricket

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s remarkable achievement has positioned him as a rising star in Indian cricket. Fans and cricketing legends alike have praised his determination and skill, with many expecting more stellar performances in the future.

This Boxing Day Test will not only be remembered for Nitish’s record-breaking innings but also for the heartfelt interaction between his family and one of cricket’s all-time greats.