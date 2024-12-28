“I Also Believe in Siraj Bhai”: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Heartfelt Nod to Siraj After 100 in MCG Test

Nitish Reddy celebrates his stunning century in the MCG Test with a heartfelt and humorous tribute to his batting partner, Mohammad Siraj. Discover the emotional moment and the partnership that turned the game.

Melbourne: In a thrilling display of resilience and talent, Nitish Kumar Reddy etched his name in cricket history by scoring a stunning century during the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 21-year-old batter, playing his fourth Test match, became the third-youngest Indian to score a century on Australian soil.

Reddy’s gritty knock came amidst a collapsing Indian middle order. Battling against a formidable Australian bowling attack, he reached his milestone in 172 deliveries, showcasing exceptional temperament and skill. Partnering with Washington Sundar, the duo forged a record 8th-wicket stand, pulling India out of trouble and keeping the match alive.

Drama at 99: The Turning Point

The excitement peaked when Reddy was stranded at 99, with only the last wicket in hand. Jasprit Bumrah fell cheaply for a 3-ball duck, leaving Mohammad Siraj to face Pat Cummins. Siraj held his nerve, surviving three deliveries to hand Reddy the strike. Reddy capitalised on the opportunity, smashing a lofted drive off Scott Boland to reach his maiden Test century. His emotional celebration, witnessed by his father in the stands, became the day’s highlight.

Reddy’s Tribute to Siraj

After the day’s play, Reddy shared a heartfelt moment with Siraj on social media, posting, “I also believe in Siraj bhai.” The post referenced Siraj’s viral statement earlier this year after India’s T20 World Cup victory, where he lauded Jasprit Bumrah as a “game-changer.”

I also believe in Siraj bhai. 😅❤️@mdsirajofficial pic.twitter.com/4oihPncWj5 — Nitish Kumar Reddy (@NKReddy07) December 28, 2024

Ab sirf Ek hi Insaan ye match jeeta sakta hai, I only believe in jassi bhai bcs he is the GOAT of this game #jaspreet #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/R9CQWgOECt — 𝐊 🚩 (@K__P_18) December 28, 2024

India’s Fightback in the Boxing Day Test

Reddy’s unbeaten 105 propelled India to 358/9, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 474 by 116 runs. With rain halting play early on Day 3, the match remains in balance, though the flat MCG pitch offers some hope for the visitors to salvage a draw.

A Rising Star in Indian Cricket

Reddy’s heroics have revived India’s innings and positioned him as a standout performer in the series. Cricket enthusiasts and experts are hailing him as India’s ‘find of the series,’ with expectations soaring for the young Andhra batter.

