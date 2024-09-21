Arya Vysya Associations Protest Against Potti Sreeramulu Name Change; Demand Reversal from Revanth Reddy Government

Hyderabad – Arya Vysya communities have expressed strong discontent over the Telangana government’s decision to rename Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, removing the name of the freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the formation of linguistic states.

The associations criticized the decision as disrespectful and inhumane, urging the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to reverse the name change. They have requested the government to refrain from taking actions that hurt the sentiments of the Arya Vysya community.

In response to this, the Arya Vysya Mahasabha Telangana State Committee has decided to submit representations to the Chief Minister and government officials from all districts and mandals, demanding the reversal of the decision.