North India

Asaduddin Owaisi Appears in UP Court for Hearing

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi appeared in Hapur Court, Uttar Pradesh, for a hearing related to a shooting incident that took place during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign on February 3, 2022.

Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 15:30
Asaduddin Owaisi Appears in UP Court for Hearing
Asaduddin Owaisi Appears in UP Court for Hearing

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi appeared in Hapur Court, Uttar Pradesh, for a hearing related to a shooting incident that took place during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign on February 3, 2022.

The incident occurred when shots were fired at Owaisi’s convoy while he was returning from a campaign event. Fortunately, Owaisi escaped unhurt.

The court proceedings are part of the ongoing investigation into the attack, which had sparked widespread concern at the time.

The incident raised serious questions about the safety of political leaders during election campaigns, prompting discussions on the need for enhanced security measures.

Owaisi, who has been vocal about the threats faced by political figures, emphasized the importance of accountability and justice in such cases. He stated that such acts of violence undermine democracy and the right to free speech.

The Hapur Court hearing attracted media attention and supporters, highlighting the significance of the case within the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi has been actively following up on the case, seeking justice for the dangerous assault on his convoy.

The next steps in the legal process will be determined as the case progresses in court, with Owaisi and his party members expressing hope for a thorough investigation that holds the perpetrators accountable.

Tags
Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 15:30

Related Articles

IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; turns out hoax     

IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat; turns out hoax     

16 October 2024 - 18:07
Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

16 October 2024 - 12:58
IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

16 October 2024 - 10:16
Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada following bomb threat

Air India’s Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada following bomb threat

16 October 2024 - 08:24
Back to top button