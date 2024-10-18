Asaduddin Owaisi Clarifies AIMIM’s Participation in Uttar Pradesh By-Elections

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, has clarified his party’s participation in the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. He announced that AIMIM will move forward in alliance with the Apna Dal party, which is performing well in the state.

Owaisi stated that he will contest the Uttar Pradesh by-elections alongside Apna Dal leader Dr. Pallavi Pate. He confirmed that discussions regarding the alliance have been completed, and the party president has affirmed that they will contest two seats, while decisions regarding the remaining seats will be made by Patel.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Uttar Pradesh bye-elections, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "We will contest these elections together with our sister Dr Pallavi Patel (Apna Dal, Kamerawadi). Our Uttar Pradesh Chief has told me that we will contest on two seats. And the… pic.twitter.com/EwwrRlqFUL — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

Owaisi expressed confidence that both parties will compete together in the by-elections and will secure a majority of the seats.

It is noteworthy that by-elections are set to take place soon for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. These seats became vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was convicted in a criminal case, making the by-elections inevitable in these constituencies.