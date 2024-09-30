Asha Bhosle alerts fans about fake TikTok account

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday asked fans to be wary about a fake account impersonating her on the short-form video app TikTok.

The music icon, whose eight-decade career boasts of songs such as “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja”, “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”, “Chhoti Si Kahani Se”, and “Le Gayi Le Gayi”, cautioned fans in a note shared on her official Instagram page.

“Alert to all Asha Ji fans! Fake account spotted going live and playing games on tik tok. Let’s report and protect the legend’s name (sic)” read the message on her Instagram Story.

It also contained screenshots of the fake TikTok id posing as the singer using her name and photo as profile picture.

Bhosle celebrated her 91st birthday on September 8.

In 2020, the government of India announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.