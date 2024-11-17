Ashneer Grover Trolled for His Sudden Change in Attitude Towards Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe and former Shark Tank India panellist, is facing intense trolling on social media after a recent encounter with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18. The video clip, which surfaced widely online, shows Grover displaying a drastic shift in attitude while interacting with Khan, leading to a storm of reactions from viewers.

The clip, which was shared from an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, shows Salman Khan confronting Ashneer Grover over previous controversial remarks the latter had made about him. During the meeting on the show, Grover, who had previously made dismissive and, at times, condescending comments about Salman Khan, now appeared unexpectedly polite and respectful, calling him “sir” in stark contrast to his earlier attitude.

What Ashneer Grover Said About Salman Khan

The dramatic shift in Grover’s demeanor caught many off guard, especially given his previous statements about the Dabangg star. In an interview on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Grover had openly criticized Salman Khan’s behavior.

He recounted an incident where he was denied permission to take a photo with the actor during a shoot, with Khan’s manager reportedly saying, “Sir doesn’t like photos.” Grover, frustrated, had responded by saying, “Go to hell, why so much attitude?” He also revealed that he had spent three hours with Khan at the shoot but was still denied the photo opportunity.

Social Media Trolling

The change in Ashneer Grover’s approach when meeting Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 did not go unnoticed by social media users. Many took to Twitter and other platforms to troll Grover for what they saw as a complete turnaround in his stance.

They pointed out how he now addressed Salman as “sir” and attempted to downplay his earlier harsh comments. The video quickly went viral, with fans and critics alike mocking Grover for his apparent shift in attitude.

The episode of Bigg Boss 18 featuring Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan is sure to be one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Grover’s change in behavior has sparked debates on social media about how public figures navigate their interactions with stars, especially when they face consequences for past comments.