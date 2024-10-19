Ashu Malik Shines as Dabang Delhi K.C. Defeat U Mumba in PKL Season 11 Opener

Hyderabad: Dabang Delhi K.C. began their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 campaign in style, overcoming U Mumba in a thrilling contest with a final score of 36-28. A standout performance by talismanic raider Ashu Malik propelled Delhi to victory in the season’s second game on opening night.

Match Recap:

The match started as an intense back-and-forth between Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba, with neither team able to establish a clear advantage early on. Ashu Malik, leading the charge for Dabang Delhi K.C., was instrumental in his side’s offense, while U Mumba relied heavily on Ajit Chavan, who consistently added points for his team.

Midway through the first half, Malik orchestrated an all-out against U Mumba, giving Delhi a crucial 4-point lead. Delhi maintained that momentum, closing the first half with a 19-15 advantage. Malik, with 6 points already under his belt, had firmly established his presence on the mat.

In the second half, Dabang Delhi K.C. continued to build on their lead, with Malik further adding to his tally. However, U Mumba mounted a comeback effort, led by Ajit Chavan, who achieved a Super 10, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, who played a pivotal role in both raiding and defense.

Despite U Mumba’s tenacious efforts, Delhi’s defense held firm. Malik registered his first Super 10 of the season, ensuring that his team held on for the 36-28 win. For U Mumba, Zafardanesh finished with 11 points, while Chavan contributed 10.

Upcoming Matches:

The PKL Season 11 action continues on Saturday, October 19, with two highly anticipated matches:

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8:00 PM

– 8:00 PM Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers – 9:00 PM

The matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

