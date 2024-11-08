Ashu Malik’s Super 10 Powers Dabang Delhi K.C. to Narrow 33-30 Win Over Bengal

Hyderabad: Dabang Delhi K.C. claimed their third win of the season with a hard-fought 33-30 victory over Bengal Warriorz at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ashu Malik once again shone for Dabang Delhi, achieving his seventh Super 10 in eight matches, while Vinay and Ashish provided valuable contributions to seal the win. Despite a stellar 15-point performance from Bengal Warriorz’s Nitin Dhankar, Delhi’s balanced effort proved decisive.

Match Highlights

The Bengal Warriorz took an early lead, with Mighty Mani scoring a bonus point and Fazel Atrachali following up with a tackle. Despite their initial momentum and keeping Ashu Malik off the mat for a while, Bengal couldn’t capitalize fully.

Dabang Delhi’s defense held strong, allowing Ashish to level the scores with a well-executed two-point raid. As both teams showcased defensive strength, errors from Bengal in the closing stages of the first half allowed Delhi to take control. An ALL OUT from Delhi pushed them to a six-point lead, ending the first half at 19-13.



In the second half, Bengal’s Nitin Dhankar kept his team in contention with an early Super 10. However, Delhi’s offense, led by Ashu and Vinay, maintained their advantage. Though Nitin’s individual performance remained consistent, his teammates couldn’t provide enough support, limiting Bengal’s chances of a comeback.

Dabang Delhi’s captain completed a High 5, which reinforced their lead. Despite Nitin closing the gap to four points with a 15-point haul, Ashu’s Super 10 helped Delhi clinch victory, snapping their four-match losing streak.

Upcoming Matches on November 8

The Pro Kabaddi League action continues on Friday, November 8, with two exciting matchups. In the first game at 8 p.m., Jaipur Pink Panthers face off against Patna Pirates, where Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, and Surjeet Singh aim to wrap up their Hyderabad leg on a winning note.

The second clash at 9 p.m. will see Dabang Delhi K.C. take on the in-form Tamil Thalaivas, with Delhi hoping to build on their recent success and break a previous losing streak.

Broadcast Information

Fans can catch all the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 action live on the Star Sports Network or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. For additional updates, visit prokabaddi.com or follow Pro Kabaddi on social media.

