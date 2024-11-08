Hyderabad: Nursing Students at Gandhi Hospital Protest Over Poor Hostel Conditions

Hyderabad: Around 200 nursing students from Gandhi Hospital held a protest on Thursday, November 7, demanding immediate improvements to their hostel facilities.

Frustrated by what they described as long-standing neglect, the students voiced serious concerns over inadequate infrastructure, including persistent drainage issues that have gone unaddressed despite repeated complaints.

During the demonstration, students attempted to access the hospital’s administrative offices and block the entrance to the Superintendent’s office, urging management to take swift action.



The protest highlighted conditions at their hostels in Bhoiguda, near Secunderabad railway station, where sewage overflow has led to pervasive foul odors, affecting the students’ ability to study and rest. With exams set for November 23, the students stressed the urgency of their demands.

Dr. Rajkumari, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, met with the students and promised to take their complaints seriously. Further discussions are planned for Friday as hospital management works to find solutions to the infrastructure problems impacting the nursing students.