Asma Al-Assad Battling a Fatal Disease, Survival Chances Only 5%!

Moscow: Former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, who lost power following rebel takeovers in Syria, is currently living in exile in Russia with his family. According to recent reports, his wife, Asma Al-Assad, is suffering from a critical illness, and her health condition is reported to be extremely dire.

Asma Al-Assad has been battling leukemia, a type of blood cancer, for some time. International media reports indicate that she is undergoing treatment in isolation at a secret location in Russia. Her condition is said to be critical, with doctors estimating her chances of survival at only 5%.

Official Announcement of the Illness

In May 2024, the Syrian presidential office announced that Asma Al-Assad had been diagnosed with leukemia. The statement described leukemia as a severe disease affecting white blood cells. This diagnosis follows a previous battle with breast cancer in 2019, from which she recovered after a year of treatment. However, within just four years, another life-threatening illness has severely impacted her health.

Asma Al-Assad’s Life and Background

Born in 1975 in London to Syrian parents, Asma Al-Assad was raised and educated in the UK. She moved to Syria in 2000 and married Bashar Al-Assad in December of the same year. Since then, she has served as Syria’s First Lady. The couple has three children together.

Marital Issues Also in the Spotlight

Recently, international media reported that Asma Al-Assad had filed for divorce from Bashar Al-Assad, which created a stir. However, her declining health has once again drawn global attention to her personal struggles.