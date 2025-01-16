Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Review Progress of Semiconductor Manufacturing Plant

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Morigaon district on Thursday, January 18, 2025, to review the progress of the semiconductor manufacturing plant that is being developed in the region.

The plant, part of the state’s growing technological infrastructure, is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and contribute to Assam’s overall economic growth.

Visit and Review Plans

Chief Minister Sarma announced his visit on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I will shortly reach Morigaon to chair the first outstation #AssamCabinet meeting of 2025. We will also review the progress of the Tata Semiconductor facility.”

This visit marks an important step in tracking the progress of the plant, which is expected to play a pivotal role in Assam’s industrial development.

Focus on Technological Advancements

The semiconductor plant in Morigaon is a key project in the state’s push to become a hub for high-tech manufacturing. Sarma highlighted the growing emphasis on technological advancements and innovation in Assam and the broader Northeastern region.

He praised the Central government’s support and noted that the region has been receiving substantial attention, contributing to its rapid development.

This year, the Union Railway Minister flagged off three new trains that will further enhance connectivity, adding to Assam’s growth momentum.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been driving India’s push towards becoming a technologically advanced nation by 2047, with initiatives such as the establishment of the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and blockchain technology.

Semiconductor Manufacturing and Workforce Development

CM Sarma emphasized the importance of creating a skilled workforce for the country’s technological transformation. The semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, Assam, is progressing rapidly, with production expected to begin by the end of 2025.

The plant is a critical part of the national effort to develop cutting-edge technologies and provide skilled workers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He stressed the need to equip India’s youth with the necessary skills to succeed in emerging sectors like semiconductors, AI, and quantum physics.

Sarma mentioned that Assam’s youth are already playing significant roles in the IT industry in other states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the importance of skills development for both national and global demands.

Assam’s Vision for Technological Excellence

Sarma reaffirmed that Assam’s growth is closely aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

He also mentioned the establishment of key institutions in the state, including the recently inaugurated National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), which has now been upgraded to a deemed university.

NIELIT is expected to play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of talent required for the semiconductor industry, quantum physics, and AI sectors.

Future Prospects

Looking forward, CM Sarma underscored that India would not only provide the skilled workforce needed for its own technological initiatives but would also meet global demand for expertise in sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

The state’s growing infrastructure, alongside strategic projects like the Tata Semiconductor Facility, signals Assam’s transition into a tech-driven economy.

With international collaborations and technological advancements, Assam aims to position itself as a leader in the semiconductor and AI industries. The Jagiroad semiconductor plant and other upcoming projects will play a key role in realizing these goals.