Assam to maintain double vigilance to check B’deshi infiltration: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Ld)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government will remain double vigilant to deal with the infiltration from the neighbouring nation of Bangladesh, adding that most of the infiltrators are currently being pushed back within hours of crossing over to Indian territory.

Speaking at a press conference, the Assam Chief Minister said: “There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter’s list in Assam… we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning at around 5 a.m. and before 9 a.m. in the morning, they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they cannot register themselves in the voter’s list.”

The Chief Minister also stressed that he sees no harm in remaining double vigilant on this matter.

“We have decided to take a slew of measures for the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel,” Sarma said.

Earlier on Saturday, taking to X, Sarma wrote: “We are intensifying efforts to remove illegal immigrants from Assam. The state government is initiating a series of coordinated actions that include enhanced surveillance, closer coordination with central agencies, additional deployment of forces among others.”

According to the BJP leader, the detection of illegal immigrants entering Assam through its international borders has long been a critical responsibility of the Assam Police Border Organisation.

However, recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state.

Sarma shared data which showed from January this year to date, a total of 54 illegal immigrants have been detected — 48 in Karimganj district, 4 in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

“Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin, while nine were arrested in Karimganj. Additionally, there have been reports of suspected non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the State, particularly in Upper Assam and North Assam districts. The detection of such individuals is critical, given the potential threat to national security,” the Assam Chief Minister said.