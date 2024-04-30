AstraZeneca Admits Rare Side Effect Risk in Covishield Vaccine

Recent reports have surfaced indicating that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, commonly known as Covishield and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, may lead to a rare blood clotting condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

TTS is characterized by blood clots forming in blood vessels, often in the brain or elsewhere in the body, accompanied by a low platelet count. According to Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman of the National IMA COVID Task Force in Kerala, this condition is known to occur rarely following certain types of vaccines and other causes.

Dr. Vipul Gupta, Chief of Neurointervention and Co-Chief of the Stroke Unit at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, explains that TTS has emerged as a rare but significant concern associated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The syndrome is marked by low platelet counts, blood clots, and bleeding, primarily observed in younger individuals post-vaccination.

The exact mechanism behind TTS is still under investigation, but it is believed to involve an immune response triggered by the vaccine, leading to the production of antibodies that activate platelets, causing clot formation.

Symptoms of TTS may include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg swelling, or shortness of breath, typically appearing within two weeks after vaccination. Immediate recognition and treatment are crucial to reduce the risk of serious complications.

Despite these findings, healthcare professionals emphasize that the benefits of COVID vaccination outweigh the risks associated with TTS. Vaccination remains a critical tool in controlling the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness and death. However, individuals should be aware of TTS symptoms and seek medical attention if experiencing any concerning symptoms post-vaccination.

Dr. Gupta underscores the importance of awareness and vigilance in combating potential complications associated with the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. Early detection and management are essential, requiring collaboration between healthcare professionals, regulatory agencies, and the public to ensure vaccination efforts’ safety and effectiveness.