Atiq Ahmad’s two sons are now history-sheeters

The police have listed slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sons, Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed as history-sheeters with the Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammed Yousuf
Prayagraj: The police have listed slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sons, Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed as history-sheeters with the Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

This is exactly a year after Atiq, along with his younger brother Ashraf, was allegedly shot dead by three assailants inside the campus of a hospital under the limits of Shahganj police station on April 15, 2023.

Atiq’s eldest son Umar is lodged at Lucknow jail after he surrendered before the Lucknow CBI court in 2022 in connection with the abduction and assault on a realtor.

His second son, Ali too had surrendered before the court in Prayagraj for allegedly assaulting and demanding extortion from a local property dealer in 2022. Ali is currently lodged at Naini Central Jail.

Police said that Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed have been put in the ‘B’ category of history-sheeters on numbers ‘48B’ and ‘57B’ respectively. While Umar has three cases registered against him, 11 cases are pending against Ali.

