Attack on Former YSR Congress MLA Namburu Shankar Rao by TDP Activists

In Palnadu: Amaravati Mandal, former YSR Congress MLA Namburu Shankar Rao was the target of an attack by TDP activists while he was en route to visit flood-affected areas

Shankar Rao was traveling to assess the damage and offer support to those impacted by the recent floods when his vehicle was ambushed by TDP supporters wielding sticks.

The TDP activists reportedly sought to obstruct the YSR Congress leader’s visit, leading to a tense confrontation

This violent incident highlights the increasing political tensions in the region, as parties clash over disaster response and relief efforts. Authorities are yet to comment on the escalation, and the situation remains under close watch

The attack underscores the volatile nature of the current political climate and raises concerns about the safety of public officials during crisis situations