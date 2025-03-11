Australia-England to Play Historic Day-Night Test at MCG to Mark 150th Anniversary

Melbourne: Cricket Australia has announced that Australia and England will play a historic day-night Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from March 11-15, 2027, to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket.

First Ever Day-Night Men’s Test at MCG

The 150th Anniversary Test will mark the first time the Australian men’s team will play a Test under lights at the MCG. The venue holds historic significance as it hosted:

The first-ever Test match in 1877

The Centenary Test in 1977, both won by Australia by 45 runs

This follows the success of Australia’s women’s team, who played the first day-night Test at the MCG earlier this year, completing an Ashes clean sweep.

CA Aims to Boost Attendance with Day-Night Format

Cricket Australia (CA) emphasized that hosting the Test as a day-night match will allow more fans to attend and watch the historic clash, as it falls outside the school holiday period.

“The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events. Playing under lights will celebrate our game’s rich heritage while embracing Test cricket’s modern evolution,” said CA Chief Executive Todd Greenberg.

Memories of the Centenary Test & Expectations for 2027

Recalling the Centenary Test in 1977, Greenberg mentioned several iconic moments, including:

David Hookes’ five consecutive boundaries off Tony Greig

Rick McCosker batting with a broken jaw

Derek Randall’s defiant century

“I’m sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories. This season’s Ashes series will build excitement for the clash, and we look forward to celebrating this historic occasion as it draws closer,” Greenberg added.

A Packed Cricket Calendar for 2027

The 150th Anniversary Test will follow Australia’s Five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India that year. The team’s packed schedule for 2027 includes:

The historic Test at the MCG in March

An Ashes series in England

A potential World Test Championship final

The ICC World Cup in South Africa

Cricket Australia Praises Victorian Government & MCC

Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, expressed gratitude towards the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) and the Victorian Government for their support in hosting this landmark event.

“With today’s complex international schedule, planning an event like this takes significant effort. We are thrilled to bring the 150th Anniversary Test to life, making it an unforgettable experience, just like the 1977 Centenary Test,” Roach said.

With two years to go, anticipation is already building for what promises to be a historic showdown between two of cricket’s greatest rivals.