This Australian All-Rounder Announces Surprise Retirement from ODIs

Australia’s dynamic all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs), a decision that has come as a surprise to many in the cricketing world. The 35-year-old made the revelation on February 6, 2025, bringing an end to his seven-year ODI career. Stoinis, who has been a key player for Australia since making his debut in 2015, will continue to be available for national selection in the T20I format.

A Storied ODI Career

Stoinis‘s retirement marks the conclusion of a distinguished ODI career in which he played 71 matches, accumulating 1,495 runs at an average of 26.7 and taking 48 wickets. His finest moment with the bat came in just his second ODI, when he scored a brilliant unbeaten 146 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2017, a knock that cemented his place in Australian cricket lore.

The all-rounder’s final ODI appearance came during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in November 2024. Stoinis also featured in Australia’s victorious 2023 ICC World Cup squad and was named the team’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the 2018-19 season, further cementing his place among the best in the format.

Stoinis Reflects on His ODI Journey

Speaking about his decision, Stoinis expressed gratitude for his time in the ODI arena, calling it an “incredible journey.” However, he emphasized that stepping away from ODIs was a necessary move to focus on the next phase of his career, particularly his aspirations in T20I cricket. Stoinis also conveyed his unwavering support for the Australian team in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in Pakistan.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career,” Stoinis said.

He also praised his strong relationship with Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald, acknowledging the support he had received throughout his career. “I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Australia men’s team coach Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support. I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan,” Stoinis added.

Impact on Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy Squad

His decision leaves a gap in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as the team now faces an even more challenging task of finding a reliable all-rounder. With Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green already sidelined due to injuries, the selectors will need to act quickly to fill the void left by Stoinis.

Following Stoinis’s retirement, the Australian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan in 2025, will undergo a revision. The preliminary 15-man squad had already included Stoinis, but with his departure, a replacement is expected to be named before the final squad is submitted by February 12.

The squad, as it stands, includes:

Pat Cummins (c – unlikely)

Alex Carey

Nathan Ellis

Aaron Hardie

Josh Hazlewood*

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Marnus Labuschagne

Glenn Maxwell

Matt Short

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Marsh (ruled out)

Australia’s search for a dependable all-rounder has intensified with Stoinis’s decision to retire from ODIs, leaving the team with a significant gap in a crucial role.

Stoinis’s Future in T20Is

As Stoinis transitions to focusing on T20Is, cricket fans will undoubtedly continue to see the versatile all-rounder in action, particularly in the shortest format of the game, where he has often been a match-winner for Australia. His legacy in ODIs, marked by pivotal performances and invaluable contributions, will certainly be remembered as one of the defining aspects of his career.