Australian Research Finds No Link Between Mobile Phones and Various Cancers

Canberra: A study led by Australia’s nuclear and radiation safety agency has found no connection between mobile phone use and various cancers.

Commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO), the research, published on Tuesday, concluded that there is no association between radio wave exposure from mobile phones and cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and cancers of the thyroid and oral cavity.

Previous Research and Methodology

This marks the second WHO-commissioned systematic review undertaken by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA). The first review, published in September 2024, investigated the potential link between mobile phone use and brain or head cancers, finding no connection.

Also Read: Delhi Police EC indulge in hooliganism against AAP, ignore BJP misconduct: Kejriwal

Ken Karipidis, the lead author of both studies and assistant director of Health Impact Assessment at ARPANSA, explained that the latest research examined all available evidence regarding the relationship between mobile phones, mobile phone towers, and cancers. While no link was found, Karipidis noted that the findings on cancers beyond the brain are less certain, as there is not as much evidence available on this subject.

Contribution to Public Knowledge

Rohan Mate, an ARPANSA scientist involved in the study, emphasized that the findings would contribute to the growing body of knowledge on wireless technology and its potential health impacts, especially in relation to cancer.

WHO’s Ongoing Assessment

The two systematic reviews will contribute to an updated assessment of radio wave exposure and health risks currently being prepared by the WHO.

Cancer: A Growing Global Concern

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for approximately 9.6 million deaths in 2018, or 1 in 6 deaths. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancers are most common in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancers are prevalent in women. The cancer burden continues to rise worldwide, putting significant strain on individuals, families, and health systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to timely diagnosis and treatment is often limited.