Auto Drivers’ Struggles Highlighted as BRS MLAs Travel in Autos to Assembly

Hyderabad: In a show of solidarity with auto drivers, several MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) traveled to the Telangana Legislative Assembly in autos today. They expressed concern about the poor conditions faced by auto drivers and emphasized the need for immediate measures to address their issues.

In the viral video, K. T. Rama Rao, the working president of BRS and former minister, was seen driving an auto to the Assembly.

So far, 93 auto drivers have reportedly committed suicide, and their list was presented during the recent Assembly session. However, no serious action has been taken by the state government regarding the matter. BRS leaders have demanded that the promised ₹12,000 aid for auto drivers be provided immediately.

The MLAs also urged auto drivers to refrain from taking extreme steps like suicide. BRS has committed to fighting for the rights of auto drivers and will continue to raise their concerns.

Through this demonstration, BRS has shown its support for auto drivers and is applying pressure on the government to take urgent action on their issues.