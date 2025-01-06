Avani Lekhara Reflects on Her Journey: From Tragedy to Paralympic Glory

New Delhi: Renowned Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, recently opened up about her inspiring journey, emphasizing resilience, mental strength, and her determination to excel in the face of adversity.

Speaking on the House of Glory podcast, an initiative by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, Avani shed light on her transformation after a life-altering accident.

Overcoming Adversity: A New Beginning in a Wheelchair

At just 10 years old, Avani’s life took a dramatic turn when a car accident left her paralyzed from the waist down. The once vibrant child, known for her passion for dancing and singing, found herself grappling with a new reality.

“Life after the accident was completely different. It was difficult to restart everything, especially from a wheelchair. Even simple tasks like sitting had to be re-learned,” Avani shared. Despite these overwhelming challenges, she discovered a new passion—shooting—and began her journey in 2015.

Her determination soon bore fruit. At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Avani etched her name in history as the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. Today, she stands as a symbol of perseverance, having won multiple national and international shooting championships.

The Role of Mental Strength in Success

Avani credited her success to the importance of mental strength in her sport. Shooting, she explained, is heavily reliant on focus and concentration.

“Mental training is as important as physical training for me. Shooting is about 70-80 percent mental. In the finals, all athletes are almost equally skilled physically, but the winner is the one who can focus better, stay calm, and trust their process,” Avani said.

Her mental training regimen includes exercises to improve concentration and composure, ensuring she can handle the high-pressure scenarios of competitive shooting.

Learning from Failures: Turning Lows into Highs

While many celebrate her victories, Avani attributes her growth to the lessons learned from setbacks.

“Failures are as important as successes. They teach you much more than your highs ever could. In every match where I didn’t perform well, I focused on what I could learn from the experience. That approach helped me build my technique and my career,” she explained.

Her ability to embrace failures with a positive outlook has been instrumental in her development as a top-tier athlete.

An Inspiration for All

Avani’s journey from tragedy to triumph serves as an inspiration to millions. She exemplifies the power of resilience, mental strength, and a willingness to learn from every experience.

Her story also highlights the growing importance of mental health in sports. As Avani continues to excel on the global stage, she remains a role model for aspiring athletes, showing that no challenge is insurmountable with the right mindset and determination.