Awareness is the Key to Preventing Fire Accidents: HYDRAA Commissioner

As part of the Fire Safety Week celebrations, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath highlighted the urgent need for creating widespread awareness to prevent fire-related disasters. Addressing a program held at the HYDRAA office, the Commissioner stated that achieving the goal of “Zero Fire Accidents” is possible only when everyone works together and adheres to fire safety protocols.

Focus on Ground-Level Challenges

The Commissioner urged officials to take proactive measures to resolve on-ground issues related to fire safety. He emphasized that strict implementation of safety practices must be ensured in all sectors, including public and private establishments.

Short Circuits a Major Cause for Concern

Referring to frequent fire mishaps caused by electrical short circuits, he noted the rising number of complaints and stressed the importance of identifying vulnerable areas. “Having complete data on where accidents are happening and why will make it easier to take preventive action,” he said.

Call for Short Films on Fire Safety

To spread awareness in a more accessible way, the Commissioner suggested the production of short films on fire prevention. These films, he said, could help educate the public and reduce the likelihood of accidents.

Experts Share Insights

Earlier, HYDRAA Fire Department Additional Director Papayya, HYDRAA SP Sudharshan, and Regional Fire Officer Jayaprakash addressed the gathering. They discussed the steps to prevent fire accidents, especially in hospitals, offices, industries, and commercial complexes.

Representatives from fire safety departments participated in the event, sharing valuable suggestions and stressing the need for proper knowledge and correct use of firefighting tools.