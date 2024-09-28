Awareness Program on Rabies Prevention Held in Hyderabad on World Rabies Prevention Day

Hyderabad, Telangana – On the occasion of World Rabies Prevention Day, an awareness program was organized by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at KVR Park in Banjara Hills. The event was led by several municipal commissioners and aimed to educate the public about rabies prevention measures.

Amal, the Chairman of Hyderabad Blue Cross, participated in the program, emphasizing the importance of vaccination for pets and responsible ownership. The event featured informative sessions highlighting the risks of rabies, its transmission, and effective prevention strategies.

Community members and animal lovers were encouraged to engage in discussions about rabies awareness, the significance of sterilization, and the role of local organizations in ensuring public safety. The initiative aims to promote a safer environment for both humans and animals, reducing the incidence of rabies in the city.