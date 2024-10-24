Hyderabad

Ayub Khan, Facing 72 Criminal Charges, Arrested in Hyderabad

Ayub Khan, a notorious rogue Rowdy Sheeter involved in numerous serious crimes, has been arrested by the South Zone Task Force in Hyderabad. This significant capture highlights ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in the area.

Mohammed Zubair24 October 2024 - 20:21
Rowdy Sheeter Ayub Khan Arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force has successfully arrested Rowdy Sheeter Ayub Khan from Shah Ali Banda. According to police reports, the 54-year-old, known as Ayub Pehlwan and Pathan, is implicated in 72 criminal cases, including 14 murders and 14 attempted murders, alongside charges of armed robbery, threats, violations of the Arms Act, and land encroachments.

Ayub Khan has been involved in various criminal activities across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Authorities noted that he had not appeared in court for quite some time and had four pending non-bailable warrants against him. To comply with these warrants, he was apprehended and handed over to the Kamatipura police.

The arrest was carried out under the supervision of South Zone Task Force Inspector S. Raghavendra, with significant assistance from Sub-Inspectors Narasimhalu, G. Anjaneyulu, and N. Naveen.

