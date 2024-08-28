Azam Khan acquitted in MCC case violation

Rampur (UP): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Mohammad Azam Khan was acquitted by a special court in Rampur here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in a case related to violating the model code of conduct, prosecution sources said here.

Prosecution sources said Azam Khan was accused of reaching the polling premises in a car to influence voters while being a candidate. In this case. In the year 2019, while being a candidate, Azam Khan reached the Government Raja Maha Vidyalaya polling station with his car.

After this, the then SDM PP Tiwari lodged a case against the SP leader for violating the code of conduct. It was alleged that Azam Khan reached the polling premises with a car to influence the voters.

In this case, after all the witnesses and arguments were completed, the file was secured and put on the verdict. On Wednesday, Azam was acquitted by the court on the basis of lack of evidence.