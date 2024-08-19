B.Ed. admissions through NCET in MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is inviting application for admissions in B.A. B.Ed. (Secondary), B.Sc. B.Ed. (Secondary), B.Com. B.Ed. (Secondary) 4 year Integrated Teacher Education programmes (ITEP) from candidates who have qualified in National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by NTA.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, candidates who have qualified NCET and opted for MANUU can register and apply on admission portal https://manuucoe.in/CUETAdmission upto August 25, 2024.

She further added that NCET qualified candidates who have not opted for MANUU can also apply for admission in MANUU through MANUU web portal.

The first list will be released on August 26 and certificate verification will be done on August 28. Candidates have to pay fee on August 29 & 30. The classes will commence from September 11.

Candidates have to upload proof of Urdu as language/subject/medium at 10th/12th or equivalent Madarasa courses, 10th/SSC/equivalent and 12th class mark sheet, NCET score card, category certificate etc.

For further details visit website manuu.edu.in. For any assistance email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in.