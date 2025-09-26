Telangana

B. Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as New Telangana DGP, CM Revanth Hands Over Orders

The Telangana government has issued orders appointing B. Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 September 2025 - 21:07
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders appointing B. Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy formally handed over the appointment orders to Shivadhar Reddy at a brief ceremony. On this occasion, Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao was also present.

Congratulating the newly appointed DGP, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes and expressed confidence that Shivadhar Reddy would strengthen law and order in the state while ensuring efficient policing.

Shivadhar Reddy, who has held several key positions in the police department in the past, is expected to bring his vast administrative and field experience to the state’s top policing post.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

