Baba Siddique’s body taken to Cooper hospital for postmortem

Police on Sunday morning shifted former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's body to the Mumbai municipal corporation's Cooper Hospital for postmortem, an official said.

Mumbai: Police on Sunday morning shifted former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique’s body to the Mumbai municipal corporation’s Cooper Hospital for postmortem, an official said.

The body of Siddique (66), who was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday, was shifted from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 am, the official said.

Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son’s office around 9.30 pm and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

