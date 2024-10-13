Baba Siddique’s Funeral to be Held with Full State Honors: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced that the funeral of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai yesterday, will be conducted with full state honors. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement today, recognizing Siddique’s contributions to the state, particularly his service as a minister from 2004 to 2008 and as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai on Saturday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital. Mumbai police have arrested two suspects, while the search for the third is ongoing.

Baba Siddique’s burial will take place at the Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai, where his mother was laid to rest two years ago. According to trustee Shoaib Khatib, Baba Siddique will be the second individual to receive state honors at this cemetery, following the burial of former Janata Dal MP Hussain Dalwai.

Several of Siddique’s family members are also buried at the same cemetery. His funeral is expected to see significant attendance, as political and community leaders pay their respects to the late politician.