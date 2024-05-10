Back among his supporters, Kejriwal says 140 cr people have to fight against dictatorship

New Delhi: After his release from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a large gathering of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters that the 140 crore people of the country will have to fight together against dictatorship.

“I said I will come out soon, now I have arrived. Crores of people from across India sent their blessings. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court because of whom I am with you all now,” Kejriwal told his supporters after walking out of the prison.

That’s how Arvind Kejriwal started his speech 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PmghUQ2mfH — Amit (@AmirLadka7) May 10, 2024

“We all have to come together to save the country… 140 crore people have to fight together against dictatorship. We will meet at the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, before holding a press conference at the party office at 1 p.m. I thank you all,” Kejriwal said.

🚨🚨Arvind Kejriwal Full Speech after coming out of Jail….!! pic.twitter.com/xl5VZLPPxJ — Newton (@newt0nlaws) May 10, 2024

Kejriwal’s 40-day judicial custody came to an end on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

As per the court order, the AAP supremo — who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 — must surrender before the Tihar Jail authorities by June 2. The final round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1, while the results will be out on June 4.