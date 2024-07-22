‘Bad Newz’ collects over Rs 30 crore on its first weekend

Mumbai: Anand Tiwari’s directorial “Bad Newz” is growing bigger at the box office and has collected Rs 30.62 crore on its first weekend.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, the film opened with Rs 8.62 crore on Friday and earned Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday.

Dharma Productions shared the update of the film’s collection with a post on its ‘X’ handle. It featured the poster of the trio from the film and mentioned, “A smashing entertainer for all! 30.62 crore.”

The caption of the post read, “This ‘#BadNewz’ is one that keeps on giving…Great news! Join the madness, book your tickets now. ‘Bad Newz’ in cinemas now.”

Released on July 19, the film follows the story of a woman (Dimri), who gets pregnant with twins with two different men in a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, “Bad Newz” also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.