Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned at Record Price

Hyderabad: The famous Balapur Laddu in Telangana has once again fetched a record price at auction. This year, the laddu was bought by Kolana Shankar Reddy for a whopping ₹30 lakh.

The auction started at ₹1,116, and the price gradually rose to ₹30 lakh, with no other bidders coming forward, allowing Kolana Shankar Reddy to secure the Balapur Laddu.

The Balapur Laddu, weighing 21 kilograms, is auctioned every year during the Ganesh festival. This tradition began in 1980, but the first official auction took place in 1994, with the laddu selling for ₹450. Since then, the price has been steadily increasing, reaching an all-time high of ₹30 lakh this year, surpassing last year’s auction price of ₹27 lakh.

This year’s auction holds special significance as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Balapur Laddu auction. The proceeds from the auction will be used for developmental works.

#Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned at an all-time record price of Rs 30,01,000 by @shankerreddybjp.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.The money collected from the auction is used for various developmental activities

1/2 pic.twitter.com/AJvZjYwNp9 — RSB NEWS 9 (@ShabazBaba) September 17, 2024

Previous Auction Winners:

1994: Kolana Mohan Reddy – ₹450

1995: Kolana Mohan Reddy – ₹4,500

1996: Kolana Krishna Reddy – ₹18,000

1997: Kolana Krishna Reddy – ₹28,000

1998: Kolan Mohan Reddy – ₹51,000

1999: Kaleem Pratap Reddy – ₹65,000

2000: Kolan Angireddy – ₹66,000

2001: G. Raghunandan Reddy – ₹85,000

2002: Konda Madhu Reddy – ₹1,05,000

2003: Chigari Natha Bal Reddy – ₹1,55,000

2004: Kolan Mohan Reddy – ₹2,01,000

2005: Ibrahim Shekhar – ₹2,08,000

2006: Chiguranta Tirupati Reddy – ₹3 lakh

2007: G. Raghunatham Chary – ₹4,15,000

2008: Kolan Mohan Reddy – ₹5,07,000

2009: Sarita – ₹5,10,000

2010: Kodali Sridhar Babu – ₹5,35,000

2011: Kolan Brothers – ₹5,45,000

2012: Panala Govardhan Reddy – ₹7,50,000

2013: Theegala Krishna Reddy – ₹9,26,000

2014: Sangi Reddy Jai Hind Reddy – ₹9,50,000

2015: Kolan Madan Mohan Reddy – ₹10,32,000

2016: Skylab Reddy – ₹14,65,000

2017: Nagam Tirupati Reddy – ₹15.60 lakh

2018: Tirupati Srinivas Gupta – ₹16,60,000

2019: Kolana Rami Reddy – ₹17.60 lakh

2020: Auction canceled due to COVID-19

2021: Mari Shashank Reddy, AP MLC Ramesh Yadav – ₹18.90 lakh

2022: Vengiti Lakshmi Reddy – ₹24,60,000

2023: Dasari Dayanand Reddy – ₹27 lakh

This year’s record-breaking auction reflects the enduring popularity and cultural significance of the Balapur Laddu, with the proceeds supporting community development initiatives.