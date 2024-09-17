Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned at Record Price
The famous Balapur Laddu in Telangana has once again fetched a record price at auction. This year, the laddu was bought by Kolana Shankar Reddy for a whopping ₹30 lakh.
The auction started at ₹1,116, and the price gradually rose to ₹30 lakh, with no other bidders coming forward, allowing Kolana Shankar Reddy to secure the Balapur Laddu.
The Balapur Laddu, weighing 21 kilograms, is auctioned every year during the Ganesh festival. This tradition began in 1980, but the first official auction took place in 1994, with the laddu selling for ₹450. Since then, the price has been steadily increasing, reaching an all-time high of ₹30 lakh this year, surpassing last year’s auction price of ₹27 lakh.
This year’s auction holds special significance as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Balapur Laddu auction. The proceeds from the auction will be used for developmental works.
Previous Auction Winners:
- 1994: Kolana Mohan Reddy – ₹450
- 1995: Kolana Mohan Reddy – ₹4,500
- 1996: Kolana Krishna Reddy – ₹18,000
- 1997: Kolana Krishna Reddy – ₹28,000
- 1998: Kolan Mohan Reddy – ₹51,000
- 1999: Kaleem Pratap Reddy – ₹65,000
- 2000: Kolan Angireddy – ₹66,000
- 2001: G. Raghunandan Reddy – ₹85,000
- 2002: Konda Madhu Reddy – ₹1,05,000
- 2003: Chigari Natha Bal Reddy – ₹1,55,000
- 2004: Kolan Mohan Reddy – ₹2,01,000
- 2005: Ibrahim Shekhar – ₹2,08,000
- 2006: Chiguranta Tirupati Reddy – ₹3 lakh
- 2007: G. Raghunatham Chary – ₹4,15,000
- 2008: Kolan Mohan Reddy – ₹5,07,000
- 2009: Sarita – ₹5,10,000
- 2010: Kodali Sridhar Babu – ₹5,35,000
- 2011: Kolan Brothers – ₹5,45,000
- 2012: Panala Govardhan Reddy – ₹7,50,000
- 2013: Theegala Krishna Reddy – ₹9,26,000
- 2014: Sangi Reddy Jai Hind Reddy – ₹9,50,000
- 2015: Kolan Madan Mohan Reddy – ₹10,32,000
- 2016: Skylab Reddy – ₹14,65,000
- 2017: Nagam Tirupati Reddy – ₹15.60 lakh
- 2018: Tirupati Srinivas Gupta – ₹16,60,000
- 2019: Kolana Rami Reddy – ₹17.60 lakh
- 2020: Auction canceled due to COVID-19
- 2021: Mari Shashank Reddy, AP MLC Ramesh Yadav – ₹18.90 lakh
- 2022: Vengiti Lakshmi Reddy – ₹24,60,000
- 2023: Dasari Dayanand Reddy – ₹27 lakh
This year’s record-breaking auction reflects the enduring popularity and cultural significance of the Balapur Laddu, with the proceeds supporting community development initiatives.