‘Balasaheb Made an Auto Driver a Minister, But He Stabbed Uddhav in the Back and Became a Gujarati Ghulam’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently lashed out at prominent political figures who, according to him, betrayed their benefactors and switched loyalties for personal gain. In a sharp statement, he criticized several leaders for their “disloyalty” and “treachery,” calling them “traitors” who turned against the people who helped them rise to power.

In his comments, CM Reddy referred to Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who was once brought into politics by the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Reddy accused Shinde of betraying Uddhav Thackeray, the son of Balasaheb, and aligning himself with Gujarat’s political interests. He described Shinde’s shift in loyalty as a “stab in the back” to the Thackeray family and labeled him as a “Gujarati Ghulam” (servant of Gujarat).

Reddy also targeted Ajit Pawar, accusing him of betraying his own family. The CM noted that while Sharad Pawar had made Ajit Pawar his deputy, he bypassed his own daughter in a controversial political maneuver, which Reddy claimed was a sign of disloyalty within the Pawar family.

In a broader critique, the Chief Minister mentioned Ashok Chavan, whose rise in politics he attributed to the support of the Congress party and the Gandhi family. Chavan, Reddy argued, had also turned against his roots and was complicit in undermining the political values of his own party.

👉 ఆటో డ్రైవ‌ర్‌గా ఉన్న ఏక్‌నాథ్ శిందేను మంత్రి వ‌ర‌కు బాలాసాహెబ్ కుటుంబం తీసుకువ‌చ్చింది… కానీ అతను ఉద్ధవ్ ఠాక్రేని వెన్నుపోటు పొడిచి… pic.twitter.com/iqoGkk1lGp — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) November 18, 2024

Reddy further expressed his anger over how these “traitors” had “disrespected the land of heroes” and dishonored the legacy of those who helped them reach their political heights. He accused them of using deceit and manipulation to further their own agendas, leaving a trail of betrayal in their wake.

His comments come at a time of intense political maneuvering in Maharashtra, where shifting alliances and political defections have been the subject of widespread debate.

Key Highlights:

Eknath Shinde , once a loyal ally of Balasaheb Thackeray , is accused of betraying Uddhav Thackeray and aligning with Gujarat’s political interests.

, once a loyal ally of , is accused of betraying Uddhav Thackeray and aligning with Gujarat’s political interests. Ajit Pawar is criticized for bypassing his daughter to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister under Sharad Pawar .

is criticized for bypassing his daughter to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister under . Ashok Chavan is called out for turning his back on the Congress party and the Gandhi family that helped him rise to power.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s statements have added fuel to the ongoing political discourse in the state, raising questions about loyalty, political opportunism, and shifting alliances. His remarks reflect growing discontent among leaders who feel that the political landscape is being manipulated for personal and regional gain.

For more updates on political developments in Telangana and Maharashtra, stay tuned.