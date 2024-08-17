Bangladesh Chief Adviser Yunus invites heads of state visits Dhaka

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has urged heads of state to visit Dhaka soon, warning that they “may miss something important” if they delay their visit, according to media reports on Saturday.

He made this remark while addressing the “3rd Voice of Global South Summit 2024,” which was hosted virtually by India on Saturday.

Prof Yunus, who has already visited Dhaka, highlighted the interim government’s strong commitment to ensuring a transition to an inclusive and pluralistic democracy, the Daily Star reported.

“Our task is now to carry out vital reforms in our electoral system, judiciary, local government, media, economy, and education,” Prof Yunus stated, underscoring the significant changes underway.

He also noted that much of Dhaka has become the “graffiti capital of the world,” with young students and children, some as young as 12-13, decorating the walls of the 400-year-old city with images of a “new, democratic, environment-friendly Bangladesh.”

Prof Yunus emphasized that this graffiti movement was entirely spontaneous, with “no central planning or guidance” and “no budget support from anybody,” reflecting the youth’s dedication to what he termed the “Second Revolution.”

Addressing the pressing challenges in education and employment, Prof Yunus remarked, “Our education system and financial system are built only for creating job seekers and providing jobs for them. We have to redesign our system,” according to the reports.

The summit was attended by heads of state from countries including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Fiji, Oman, and Vietnam.