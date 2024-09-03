Bangladesh senses a rare sweep against Pakistan, needs another 63 to win 2nd Test

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): Bangladesh moved within 63 runs of a rare Test series sweep Tuesday as it pursued back-to-back victories in Pakistan.

Bangladesh notched an epic 10-wicket win in the opening Test and reached 122 for two at lunch on the final day, chasing 185 to win the second Test.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 33 and Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 20, with both left-handers digging in well and inching Bangladesh closer to victory.

Pakistan’s new ball fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad knocked over openers Zakir Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24) inside the first hour after both Bangladesh batters could not fully capitalize on chances.

Pakistan chose not to review when Mohammad Ali beat Zakir with a pacey delivery and found the edge of the bat in the third over after Bangladesh resumed on 42 for no loss. And Salman Ali Agha couldn’t hold onto a difficult catch of Shadman Islam in the slips cordon.

With their resilient batting, Shanto and Mominul kept Pakistan’s pace bowlers at bay in the latter half of the morning session.

The Bangladesh pair also watchfully played out the five overs of specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is still searching for his maiden wicket after being ignored for the opening Test.

Bangladesh has won just a bilateral Test series of two or more Tests away from home — in the West Indies in 2009.

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan are languishing at No. 7 and No. 8 in the World Test Championship standings.