Bangladesh should act against fundamentalists harassing Hindus: Shankaracharya

Mathura (UP): Govardhan Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Dev Tirtha on Tuesday demanded the rulers of Bangladesh to take strict action against those fundamentalists who are systematically harassing and torturing Hindu organisations in a planned manner.

While talking to journalists at Adi Shankaracharya Ashram, Govardhan Peethadheeshwar said that how Hindus and Hindu organisations are being harassed by fundamentalists in Bangladesh and they are being pressured to resign from their jobs and are being implicated in false cases of treason is neither right from the human point of view nor is this kind of environment suitable for any ruler.

He said that a few months ago he had gone to Bangladesh to worship Shaktipeeth and to ten other religious places including Taraka, Chittegang, and Rakeshwari. He said that he found the environment there very good.

Shankaracharya said that he felt happy when people of both communities were living together and both communities welcomed him. He said that he believes that even today the majority there is not happy with the behaviour of the fundamentalists.

He said that he had expected from the rulers of Bangladesh that they would take strict action against the fundamentalists and by freeing the Hindus living there from the misbehaviour of the fundamentalists, they would set an example before the world that every citizen living in their country is safe.

Shankaracharya came to Adi Shankaracharya Ashram Govardhan on Sunday after worshipping Shaktipeeth in Jharkhand for the nation’s welfare.

For the last several years, he has been travelling from north to south and east to west by worshipping Shakti Peethas and religious places after worshipping in the twelve Jyotirlingas to create emotional unity among the countrymen, in the same way as Adi Shankaracharya had travelled to bind the country in the thread of unity.