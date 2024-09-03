Bangladesh Stuns Pakistan with Historic Test Series Victory, Shattering Multiple Records

Hyderabad: In a historic turn of events, Bangladesh achieved a remarkable 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan on their home turf, marking their third-highest successful chase in Test history. Bangladesh successfully chased down 185 runs in Rawalpindi, a feat that stands just behind their 215-run chase against the West Indies in St George’s in 2009 and the 191-run chase against Sri Lanka in Colombo PSS in 2017.

This victory not only represents Bangladesh’s eighth win in an overseas Test but also their second series win on Pakistani soil, following a similar 2-0 triumph over the West Indies in 2009. Bangladesh has now secured Test series wins away from home against West Indies (twice), Zimbabwe, and Pakistan, showcasing their growing prowess in international cricket.

For Pakistan, this series loss adds to a string of disappointing performances on home soil. They have now gone ten Tests without a win at home, suffering six defeats and four draws—the longest winless streak at home for any team in the current century, excluding Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Additionally, this is only the second instance where Pakistan has lost all Tests in a home series, the first being a 0-3 defeat to England in the 2022/23 season.

This loss also places Pakistan in the unfortunate position of having lost a Test series at home to each of the ten oldest Full member teams, making them only the second side to experience this after Bangladesh. The defeat underscores the challenges Pakistan faces in regaining their dominance in home conditions, while Bangladesh’s victory highlights their emergence as a competitive force in Test cricket on the global stage.