Bangladeshi journalist Shyamol Dutta not allowed to leave country

Dhaka: Bangladeshi immigration authorities at the Akhaura border check post sent back journalist Shyamol Dutta along with his family as there were restrictions on them to leave the country.

Shyamol Dutta, known as a pro-Awami League journalist, was attempting to leave Bangladesh along with his wife and daughter through the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost at 4:00pm on Tuesday, observer.bd reported.

However, the immigration authorities sent him back as the Special Branch of police had placed restrictions on allowing him to leave the country.

At that time, he pleaded with the immigration authorities to allow him and his family members to go to India.

Akhaura International Immigration police in-charge Md Khairul Alam said Shyamol Dutta came to the immigration along with wife Sanchita Dutta and daughter Sunanda Dutta in the afternoon.

Shyamol Dutta along with family members were turned back from the immigration at about 4:30pm.

Shyamol Dutta is known as a pro-Awami League journalist. He is the editor of Bhorer Kagoj and general secretary of Jatiya Press Club.