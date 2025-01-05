Banks in Chandigarh to Remain Closed on January 6 for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Chandigarh: In observance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025, banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, January 6, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule.

This closure marks the 358th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikhism and a revered spiritual leader.

This day is of immense significance for the Sikh community, commemorating the life, teachings, and legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Here’s everything you need to know about the bank holiday and the celebrations.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Significance and Celebrations

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as Parkash Purab, is celebrated by Sikhs worldwide to honor the birth of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born in 1666 in Patna Sahib (present-day Bihar). A spiritual leader, warrior, poet, and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh Ji played a pivotal role in shaping Sikhism and promoting the values of equality, justice, and courage.

Key Contributions of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

Founder of the Khalsa Panth: In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji established the Khalsa , a collective body of committed Sikhs, to protect religious freedoms and promote justice.

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji established the , a collective body of committed Sikhs, to protect religious freedoms and promote justice. Guru Granth Sahib as Eternal Guru: Guru Gobind Singh Ji declared the Guru Granth Sahib , the holy scripture of Sikhism, as the permanent Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji declared the , the holy scripture of Sikhism, as the permanent Sikh Guru. Poetic Legacy: Known for his literary contributions, Guru Gobind Singh Ji wrote extensively, inspiring followers with his works on spirituality, morality, and resistance to oppression.

Festive Observances

The celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti span two days, starting on January 5 and culminating on January 6, 2025. The Sikh community engages in various spiritual and communal activities, including:

Prayers and Recitations: Devotees gather at gurudwaras to offer prayers and recite hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib.

Devotees gather at to offer prayers and recite hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib. Processions: Nagar Kirtans, or religious processions, are organized, featuring martial arts displays and singing of devotional songs.

Nagar Kirtans, or religious processions, are organized, featuring martial arts displays and singing of devotional songs. Langar Service: Free community meals are served at gurudwaras to promote equality and unity.

Free community meals are served at gurudwaras to promote equality and unity. Reflection on Teachings: Many take this opportunity to reflect on Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s teachings and their relevance in today’s world.

Bank Holiday Details for January 6, 2025

As per the RBI’s regional holiday calendar, banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on January 6 to observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. While physical banking services will not be available, customers can access online and mobile banking platforms for essential transactions. ATMs across the region will remain operational for cash withdrawals.

Other Bank Holidays in January 2025

Sundays: January 5, 12, 19, 26

January 5, 12, 19, 26 Second and Fourth Saturdays: January 11 and January 25

January 11 and January 25 Regional Holiday: January 6 for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Customers are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly and confirm specific holiday schedules with their respective branches, as some states may have variations in holiday observance.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Enduring Legacy

Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life is a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice and spirituality. His leadership during turbulent times helped shape Sikh identity and ensure the survival of the community in the face of adversity.

Core Values Promoted by Guru Gobind Singh Ji

Equality and Brotherhood: Advocating for a society free from discrimination. Courage and Resilience: Emphasizing bravery in the defense of righteousness. Faith and Devotion: Encouraging unwavering dedication to spiritual principles.

These values continue to inspire millions around the world, with Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birth anniversary serving as a day to celebrate his contributions and reflect on his teachings.