The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the list of holidays for December, and it’s crucial to check the schedule to avoid any inconvenience when visiting the bank for work-related matters.

Syed Mubashir26 November 2024 - 19:36
Banks to Close for 17 Days in December: Don’t Miss the Dates

Delhi: As we approach the end of the year, bank customers should be aware of the numerous public holidays in December, with banks set to remain closed for a total of 17 days. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the list of holidays for December, and it’s crucial to check the schedule to avoid any inconvenience when visiting the bank for work-related matters.

Total Bank Holidays in December: 17 Days

December will see banks closed for over two weeks, including five Sundays, two Saturdays, and several designated holidays for special observances and celebrations. In total, there are 7 days off per week for bank employees this month, offering them more time to relax and enjoy the holiday season. Additionally, there are ten holidays designated for celebration or other occasions.

Bank Holidays List for December:

DateHoliday Name
December 1St. Francis Xavier Commemoration
December 3Commemoration of St. Francis Xavier
December 10Human Rights Day
December 11UNICEF Foundation Day
December 14Saturday Holiday
December 15Sunday Holiday
December 18Guru Ghasidas’ Birthday Celebration
December 19Goa’s Independence Day Commemoration
December 22Sunday Holiday
December 24Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
December 25Christmas Day
December 26Boxing Day and Kwanzaa
December 28Saturday Holiday
December 29Sunday Holiday
December 30Tamu Losar
December 31New Year’s Eve

Key Points to Note:

  • Sundays: Banks will be closed on December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
  • Saturdays: December 14 and 28 are designated holidays.
  • Special Holidays: Commemorative holidays like Human Rights Day, Guru Ghasidas’ Birthday, and Goa’s Independence Day are also observed.

It’s important to plan and check these dates to avoid delays in your banking activities.

