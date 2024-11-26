Banks to Close for 17 Days in December: Don’t Miss the Dates

Delhi: As we approach the end of the year, bank customers should be aware of the numerous public holidays in December, with banks set to remain closed for a total of 17 days. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the list of holidays for December, and it’s crucial to check the schedule to avoid any inconvenience when visiting the bank for work-related matters.

Total Bank Holidays in December: 17 Days

December will see banks closed for over two weeks, including five Sundays, two Saturdays, and several designated holidays for special observances and celebrations. In total, there are 7 days off per week for bank employees this month, offering them more time to relax and enjoy the holiday season. Additionally, there are ten holidays designated for celebration or other occasions.

Bank Holidays List for December:

Date Holiday Name December 1 St. Francis Xavier Commemoration December 3 Commemoration of St. Francis Xavier December 10 Human Rights Day December 11 UNICEF Foundation Day December 14 Saturday Holiday December 15 Sunday Holiday December 18 Guru Ghasidas’ Birthday Celebration December 19 Goa’s Independence Day Commemoration December 22 Sunday Holiday December 24 Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day December 25 Christmas Day December 26 Boxing Day and Kwanzaa December 28 Saturday Holiday December 29 Sunday Holiday December 30 Tamu Losar December 31 New Year’s Eve

Key Points to Note:

Sundays : Banks will be closed on December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.

: Banks will be closed on December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. Saturdays : December 14 and 28 are designated holidays.

: December 14 and 28 are designated holidays. Special Holidays: Commemorative holidays like Human Rights Day, Guru Ghasidas’ Birthday, and Goa’s Independence Day are also observed.

It’s important to plan and check these dates to avoid delays in your banking activities.